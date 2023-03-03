At CPAC, China is the new big bad

Challenging China is the great bipartisan cause in Washington these days. On Capitol Hill, it has united lawmakers behind ambitious science and tech legislation and spurred the creation of a House select committee focused entirely on threats posed by Beijing that leaders in both parties have endorsed. Democrats and Republicans alike joined the week-long uproar about China’s spy balloon last month.

But if the mood at CPAC is any indication, the danger of the CCP has become an all-consuming issue for the conservative base in a way it simply has not for Democrats. Nearly every topic discussed in the conference’s first day had a China angle — a change from just one year ago, when a poll of CPAC attendees found that they considered President Biden, not Beijing, the biggest threat to America.

This weekend’s CPAC is the first to be held at the Gaylord National Resort, down the road from Washington, since 2020. That year’s was the last large political gathering before the COVID pandemic, commemorated in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

AD

This year’s began right after the Energy Department and FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that the virus may have spread after a lab leak in China. Conservatives who’d questioned early media coverage, dismissive of the “lab leak theory,” felt validated. Yet another threat from Xi Jinping’s China — stealing jobs, producing fentanyl, suppressing human freedom, and then a pandemic.

“It’s becoming a domestic issue,” said Brett O’Donnell, a Republican strategist who works with ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. “They’re in the sky. They’re buying our land. They’re in your kid’s phone.”

Pompeo, who’ll address the conference today, planned to contrast his hard line against China with Donald Trump’s initial reluctance to criticize its handling of the COVID outbreak. “It was wrong to praise the Chinese Communist Party for how they handled the virus,” Pompeo will say, according to an excerpt shared with Semafor. “I have always been clear that Communist China gave us COVID and they lied to cover it up.”

Some of the heated rhetoric from politicians at the conference wouldn’t have been that out of the ordinary on Capitol Hill. Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty accused the CCP of “violating our sovereignty every single day when they kill our youth, here in America,” while discussing smuggled fentanyl.

“If your child or grandchild is on TikTok, you get them off of TikTok tonight!” said Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. “Tonight! Because the Chinese Communist Party is building a virtual view of your child online. They’ve got their face, they’ve got their keystrokes, they’ve got their search history. And they are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive your child where they want that child to go.”