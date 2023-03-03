CPAC isn’t worried that Joe Biden keeps beating them

OXON HILL, Maryland — Republicans arrived at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in a confident mood, talking past last year’s middling midterm results and predicting victory in 2024. President Joe Biden, who’d surprised them by winning in 2020 and holding onto Democratic seats in 2022, was an afterthought.

“I don’t know how [Biden] could make it two more years, and I do think the Democrats probably are already looking for alternate candidates,” said Dixie Ferguson, a 79-year old ex-social worker from Washington state, “They have such a weak field. I honestly can’t think of anybody — I mean, Marianne Williamson is not a solution.”

In conversations around the Gaylord National Resort just outside D.C., hosting the conference for the first time since 2020, attendees said they were confident that Donald Trump or any Republican who could beat him for the nomination would win in 2024. Some were skeptical that Biden would even be on the ballot.

“I couldn’t have seen him as the nominee last time,” said Steve Merczynski, 56, the New York-based seller of “MAGA Hammocks” with patriotic and pro-Trump messages. “It all depends what they do in their smoke-filled or marijuana-filled rooms, where they decide which puppet they’re going to put up there.”