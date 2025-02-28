Ramadan tensions elevate risks of a wider Middle East conflict

As the Islamic world prepares for Ramadan — a month of reflection and peace — the Middle East is at a precipice. While attention remains fixed on Gaza, another crisis is brewing in the West Bank. If left ignored, it could trigger a broader conflict that would greatly reduce chances of ceasefires, let alone normalization.

Israeli tanks in Jenin, for the first time in two decades, is the latest warning sign. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced, and potential provocations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque — whether through restricted access or intimidation of worshippers — could provide a spark that escalates the violence. If this results in a repeat of Gaza’s destruction in the West Bank, no amount of diplomacy and dealmaking will quell the unrest.

This will undermine Gulf-led deescalation efforts, particularly as the region awaits the outcome of the extraordinary Cairo Arab League Summit on Mar. 4. Just last week, leaders from Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf gathered in Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure a unified response and a pragmatic solution in Cairo.

AD

For Washington, the stakes could not be clearer. The region is already on edge, emotions are raw after months of war and devastation in Gaza, and further displacement in the West Bank would be more than a humanitarian disaster, it would be a political and security time bomb. Israeli settlers are escalating attacks on Palestinian villages, while Palestinian security forces — weakened by repeated Israeli raids — struggle to maintain order. The risk of a full-scale uprising is real.

Jordan and Egypt have signaled that they are prepared to take a firm stance if the situation in the West Bank deteriorates. The chief of staff of the Israeli defense forces said the country is concerned about Egypt’s military capabilities, acknowledging that while there is no direct threat now, that could change. Meanwhile, Jordan’s foreign minister said that any attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians into Jordan would be considered a “declaration of war.”

That statement should not be taken lightly. Jordan’s delicate demographic balance makes Israeli action in the West Bank an existential concern.

AD

At this critical juncture, the international community must remember that an issue ignored is a crisis ensured. The destruction in Gaza is catastrophic and the whole world is left to grapple with the fallout. Adding wreckage of the West Bank is an additional burden that must be avoided.

The Trump administration and its European allies (if there are any left) must pressure Israel to deescalate, particularly regarding settlement expansion and military raids during Ramadan. The upcoming Cairo summit’s outcome must be taken seriously. Regional stability, the prospect of a lasting peace deal — and the legacy and accolades that go with it — and fulfilling the vision of an integrated and prosperous Middle East are at stake.

Faisal J. Abbas is an award-winning journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.