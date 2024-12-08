Events Newsletters
Donald Trump returns to geopolitical stage in Paris visit

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Dec 8, 2024, 5:05pm EST
Trump with Macron and Zelensky in Paris.
Christian Hartmann/Reuters
The News

US President-elect Donald Trump made his return to the world stage at the reopening of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Trump took the opportunity presented by the visit to France and the fall of Syria’s Russia-backed government to pressure Moscow to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, saying Kyiv was ready to make a deal — although the comments drew a cautious response from the Ukrainian side.

Trump also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s Emmanuel Macron to discuss a potential resolution.

The president-elect has repeatedly said he would secure peace for Ukraine, even as Kyiv’s European allies worry he could push an agreement that’s more favorable to the Kremlin.

