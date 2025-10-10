Trump’s unorthodox foreign policy seen as crucial to Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump’s unorthodox foreign policy approach was crucial to securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, analysts said.

Israel’s cabinet ratified the agreement last night, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu notably defying his hard-right coalition allies in supporting the deal. Both Netanyahu and Hamas have been under significant pressure from Trump, who has gambled that “no one, including hard-liners on both sides” would defy him, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump even forced Netanyahu to apologize to Doha after Israeli strikes on Qatar. But his strategy of “declaring victory first and forcing others to fill in the details” may not secure the longer-term goal of disarming Hamas and introducing a multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza.