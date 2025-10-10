Israeli cabinet approves ‘outline’ of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump is one step closer to securing a major diplomatic win in the Middle East, after Israel’s cabinet on Thursday evening approved the “outline” of the deal surrounding the release of hostages held by Hamas.

US officials recognize that the peace deal remains tenuous — it’s part of why US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are on the ground in the region — and that many steps remain for Gaza to become “functional,” as one senior official put it.

But the Trump administration is increasingly optimistic about the possibility of long-term peace.

Senior US officials told reporters that CENTCOM will establish a coordination center in the region to help monitor the peace deal and integrate security forces. Up to 200 US personnel are expected to be in the region, though one official stressed they’re not “intended to go into Gaza.”