US job growth revised down by 911,000 through March

The US economy added 911,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in the year to March, heightening fears of an economic slowdown.

Tuesday’s revised figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggested the labor market expanded at only about half the pace previously announced. The pressure is mounting on the agency weeks after US President Donald Trump fired its head over other negative revisions, fueling a debate about the integrity of its economic data.

The latest downgrade could solidify Trump’s argument that his aggressive tariff and immigration agenda are not to blame for the cooling labor market, the Financial Times wrote, and give him more reason to accuse the Fed of waiting too long to slash interest rates.