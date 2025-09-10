Events Email Briefings
Trump’s DC takeover ends, sort of

Sep 10, 2025, 5:02am EDT
An FBI agent takes part in a police arrest in DC
President Donald Trump’s 30-day takeover of DC’s police department expires today, but that won’t be the end of tensions between the federal government and the district.

Today the House Oversight Committee will consider more than a dozen bills related to DC, including one that calls for the president, not the district’s residents, to select the DC attorney general.

And members of the National Guard are staying put for now: The Army extended the DC guard’s deployment until as late as Nov. 30, and guards from other states could stay longer.

Over the past month, crime in the district — especially property crime — has declined and homeless encampments have been cleared, but the stepped-up law enforcement presence has hurt tourism and restaurants, CNN reported.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has credited the crackdown with lowering crime while criticizing the military deployment (which DC has sued over).

Morgan Chalfant
