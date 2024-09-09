Spain, Norway leaders in China

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Støre are in China this week hoping to fix political tensions with Beijing. China’s probe into EU pork imports — retaliation for the EU’s tariffs on Chinese EVs — is Sánchez’s primary concern as Spain is the EU’s largest exporter of pork products. He could make a breakthrough with Beijing, because unlike other EU countries, “Spain is a source of good vibes in China,” a Spanish sinologist argued.

Støre, meanwhile, will press Chinese leader Xi Jinping over his support of Russian aggression, broadcaster NRK reported, and Moscow’s broader threat in the Arctic. Oslo needs Beijing’s cooperation in its goal to build “a peaceful and ecologically responsible future in the Arctic,” a China security analyst wrote.