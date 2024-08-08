Events Newsletters
US recession fears rise

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:16am EDT
businessNorth America
Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Two major investment banks this week raised their forecasts for the risk of an impending US recession.

JPMorgan now says there is a 35% chance of such a downturn by year-end, up 10 percentage points, days after Goldman Sachs said it forecast a 25% probability of a recession in the next 12 months, also a 10-percentage-point increase.

Their projections came following days of market turmoil which were largely driven by investors unwinding a popular trade that was rendered less profitable by monetary tightening in Japan, but which was also attributed to some extent to fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy and the consequences such a downturn would have for the globe.

