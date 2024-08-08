Ukraine pushes into Russia in surprise offensive

A surprise Ukrainian offensive into western Russia forced Moscow to evacuate villages and redeploy troops, as analysts said they were puzzled by Kyiv’s strategy.

The assault in the Kursk region appeared more organized and better equipped than prior raids, and came after Moscow’s forces made advances elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.

Washington said the attack did not violate US rules on the use of its weapons, but added it was unclear on Ukraine’s objectives, the Kyiv Post reported.