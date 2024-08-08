Israel, Lebanon wary of full-blown war

Events Newsletters
Diego Mendoza
Aug 8, 2024
The News

Lebanon-based Hezbollah will likely strike Israel ahead of Iran’s expected retaliation for the killings of high-profile militant leaders, reports said. Israel’s security council met Thursday night to prepare for Iran’s response, heightening fears of a wider war in the region.

The anticipation of a full-blown conflict is also weighing heavily on both Israelis and Lebanese, who have been stockpiling food and supplies in preparation. One mall-goer in Beirut, weary of the waiting and watching, told the Financial Times: “I kind of just want the war to start so we can get it over and done with.”

