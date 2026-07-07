Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

World Cup marred by political controversies

Jul 7, 2026, 7:49pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku
Team Belgium. Lee Smith/Reuters

Lionel Messi lifted Argentina to a stunning comeback victory against Egypt Tuesday, but a series of charged controversies at the FIFA men’s World Cup threaten to overshadow the on-field heroics.

French star Kylian Mbappé called a Paraguayan senator who targeted him with a racist rant a “despicable woman,” as French prosecutors opened an investigation. Belgium, which defeated a US team beset by allegations of FIFA favoritism initiated by President Donald Trump, mocked the Americans: “Overturn this.”

Elsewhere, public reckonings have unfolded over unfavorable results: South Korea’s president called for a government investigation into his team’s early exit, and Italy’s failure to qualify for consecutive tournaments has sparked a “bitter political battle” over the country’s soccer infrastructure, Politico reported.

Brendan Ruberry
AD