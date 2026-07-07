World Cup marred by political controversies

Lionel Messi lifted Argentina to a stunning comeback victory against Egypt Tuesday, but a series of charged controversies at the FIFA men’s World Cup threaten to overshadow the on-field heroics.

French star Kylian Mbappé called a Paraguayan senator who targeted him with a racist rant a “despicable woman,” as French prosecutors opened an investigation. Belgium, which defeated a US team beset by allegations of FIFA favoritism initiated by President Donald Trump, mocked the Americans: “Overturn this.”

Elsewhere, public reckonings have unfolded over unfavorable results: South Korea’s president called for a government investigation into his team’s early exit, and Italy’s failure to qualify for consecutive tournaments has sparked a “bitter political battle” over the country’s soccer infrastructure, Politico reported.