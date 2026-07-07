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White House still mum on housing bill

Jul 7, 2026, 5:13am EDT
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Donald Trump and Mike Johnson
Evan Vucci/Reuters

President Donald Trump left Washington last night with no resolution on the unsigned housing bill and no clear path towards solving the ongoing Republican infighting on Capitol Hill.

The White House remains mum on whether Trump will ultimately sign the bill, allow it to become law without signing it, or veto it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week that he doesn’t believe the president will veto the bill. Others in Congress, as well as those familiar with the situation, predict that Trump, who recently described the legislation as “a yawn,” will simply allow it to become law without his signature.

But none of that solves the broader challenges Trump will face next week when Congress returns to Washington: his still-stalled voter ID bill, and a Republican majority that’s been more willing to buck his demands.

Shelby Talcott and Eleanor Mueller
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