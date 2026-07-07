US strikes Iran after ships attacked in Hormuz

The US launched fresh strikes against Iran on Tuesday in response to attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington blamed Iran for the attacks, accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire struck between the countries last month. The US earlier reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales; Tehran hasn’t claimed responsibility so far.

The escalation drove up oil prices Tuesday, with Brent trading at its highest level in roughly two weeks.

Iran’s leaders have argued they should have total control over all traffic through the waterway, a sticking point in negotiations with the US as both sides struggle to find a long-term solution to the conflict that has led to seismic global instability.