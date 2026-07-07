UN warns of ‘catastrophe’ unfolding in Sudan

The UN warned of a “catastrophe” unfolding in el-Obeid, Sudan.

The Human Rights Council passed a motion condemning escalating violence and setting up an inquiry; its chief said the besieged town has been subject to “relentless” drone strikes as well as executions, torture, abductions, and sexual violence. Save the Children said more than 5,500 children had been displaced.

The three-year war between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, with more than 14 million people driven from their homes. Both sides have denied committing war crimes, but Amnesty International last week said the RSF carried out ethnic cleansing and other atrocities in the city of el-Fasher.