Trump lashes out at NATO, still wants Greenland

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to withdraw US troops from Europe and revived calls to annex Greenland, undercutting European allies’ efforts to placate him during a NATO summit in Türkiye.

NATO leaders unveiled splashy arms deals, vowed to increase defense spending, and signaled reconciliation on Iran, largely in service of keeping “one person happy and satisfied,” a NATO diplomat told Politico: “It’s all about Trump management.”

The NATO chief endorsed Trump’s policy decisions, saying, “what he is doing for NATO is great news.” But the US president continued to lash out at the alliance, praising Türkiye’s leader for passing his Iran war “test” where Europe failed, and signaling he would lift sanctions blocking Ankara’s acquisition of F-35 jets.