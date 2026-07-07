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Türkiye stifles dissent ahead of NATO meeting

Jul 7, 2026, 6:55am EDT
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Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Murat Kula/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Türkiye has cracked down on dissent ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. More than 200 people were arrested in protest marches and anti-terror raids, including academics, lawyers, and journalists; a comedian who mocked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held at the airport.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key opposition figure, was bundled between three legal hearings to face charges that carry up to 2,300 years in prison: An EU diplomat said there was no longer “even the appearance of a fair trial.”

Although NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has supported the right to demonstrate, the alliance is unwilling to criticize Türkiye, which has its second-largest army and a major defense industry, as the US takes a back seat.

A chart sjowing Türkiye’s human rights record since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power.
Tom Chivers
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