Türkiye stifles dissent ahead of NATO meeting

Türkiye has cracked down on dissent ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. More than 200 people were arrested in protest marches and anti-terror raids, including academics, lawyers, and journalists; a comedian who mocked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held at the airport.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key opposition figure, was bundled between three legal hearings to face charges that carry up to 2,300 years in prison: An EU diplomat said there was no longer “even the appearance of a fair trial.”

Although NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has supported the right to demonstrate, the alliance is unwilling to criticize Türkiye, which has its second-largest army and a major defense industry, as the US takes a back seat.