The downfall of Juan Carlos

Downfall of a King: Juan Carlos of Spain by Paul Preston.

Revered earlier in life for almost single-handedly averting the restoration of the Francoist dictatorship in 1981, Spanish monarch Juan Carlos I has since been disgraced in the public eye, largely thanks to his own notorious appetites, which include sex, cars, and game hunting, as well as his ready acceptance of luxurious gifts.

Though Preston “recounts Juan Carlos’s sleazy activities in almost as much detail as his political ones,” the book’s ambit is “scholarly rather than salacious,” the Financial Times wrote. Buy Downfall of a King from your local bookstore.