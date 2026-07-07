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NATO leaders gather for key summit in Ankara

Jul 7, 2026, 6:53am EDT
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcomed by Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek. Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Pool via Reuters.

NATO leaders gather in Ankara today, with members already taking steps to reduce their reliance on the US.

Washington’s retrenchment from the alliance and Russia’s growing aggression on NATO’s borders are pushing a rapid realignment: Canada said it would buy a new fleet of submarines from European providers, and Germany plans to borrow $900 billion for defense, breaking Berlin’s usual fiscal restraint to exceed NATO’s spending target. Europe also expects to lean more on Ukraine’s burgeoning defense industry and drone expertise.

Still, European officials told The New York Times that the reduction in US support will weaken NATO for years to come, even if smaller countries quickly step up.

Tom Chivers
AD