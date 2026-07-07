NATO is falling behind in global arms race

War has changed, and NATO is struggling to keep up.

Apart from the need to bolster European leadership as the US backs off, the alliance “has the wrong technology” and its “doctrine is outmoded,” analysts told the Financial Times. “Our tactical/operational conceptual thinking rather stopped in about 1991,” a NATO commander said in June.

Militaries worldwide face similar challenges, The Wall Street Journal reported: Drone-centered warfare and the widespread availability of cheap long-range missiles, plus the development of AI-guided autonomous systems, mean targets hundreds of miles from the front line are at risk.

Countries across three continents are spending $2 trillion on a new, technological arms race, according to Bloomberg, including anti-satellite weapons to counter threats from space.