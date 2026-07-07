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Global foreign investment ticks up but outlook is cloudy

Jul 7, 2026, 7:23pm EDT
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Rebecca Cook/File Photo/Reuters

Global foreign investment rose last year, the UN said Tuesday, but warned that this year’s outlook is clouded by trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

The US was the top destination for FDI, though inflows fell from 2024. The Trump administration’s decision last week not to renew the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact risks deterring investors who “can’t place billion-dollar bets while Washington… rewrite[s] the rules every year,” a Wall Street Journal columnist argued.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s whipsawing foreign policy could also dent investor confidence, a Rhodium Group analyst told The New York Times, by raising “fundamental doubts about the long-term trustworthiness of the US.”

A chart depicting foreign direct investment in the US over ten years
Brendan Ruberry
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