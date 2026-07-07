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Europe’s far right faces challenges

Jul 7, 2026, 7:45pm EDT
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French politician Marine Le Pen
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The difficulties facing two of Europe’s leading far right figures underscored right-wing movements’ failure to coalesce behind their sizable polling advantages.

Convicted National Rally leader Marine Le Pen announced she will run for the French presidency next year after a court cleared the way, but will likely do so under home confinement against a darkening fiscal backdrop. Reform Britain’s Nigel Farage resigned from parliament amid scrutiny of his finances, with plans to recontest his seat — a gamble he hopes can break “an unending cycle” of controversies, a Bloomberg columnist wrote — while facing a challenge from his right.

Europe’s populists have benefited from the middle ground’s fracturing, Brookings noted, but have yet to prove they can overcome their own divisions.

Brendan Ruberry
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