Emirates cargo conversion takes flight

Emirates SkyCargo operated the first commercial flight of a Boeing 777-300 passenger-to-freighter conversion, boosting cargo capacity while extending the life of its fleet. The inaugural flight carried more than 100 tons of freight from Hong Kong to Dubai — exceeding the volume of Boeing’s factory-built 777 freighter while using fuel more efficiently. The aircraft was converted by Israel Aerospace Industries, which is under contract to deliver at least three more.

Gulf carriers, including Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, are expanding cargo operations through dedicated freighters and using free capacity on passenger flights. Strong demand for air freight and long Airbus and Boeing delivery backlogs are making passenger-to-freighter conversions an attractive way to get more value from existing aircraft.