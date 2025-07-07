Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump resumes hardball tariff posture with higher rates

Jul 7, 2025, 2:59pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced higher duties on several countries, effective Aug. 1, after extending the July 9 deadline for his reciprocal tariff reprieve.

Trump sent letters to Japan and South Korea announcing 25% blanket tariffs, which are effectively the “Liberation Day” rates for the two major trading partners. He also sent notices to other countries, including Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, and Myanmar, dictating new tariff rates.

US stocks tumbled following the announcement, which dealt a blow to “hopes that Trump would scale back tariff threats and de-escalate a trade war,” FXStreet wrote.

“Once again, Trump is playing hardball when it comes to trade policy, and markets have been jolted awake.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD