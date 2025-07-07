Texas flooding death toll rises

The floods in central Texas are among the deadliest in the US for over a century.

At least 81 people, including dozens of children, are dead and more than 40 still missing, with a huge search-and-rescue operation underway.

As the state grapples with the tragedy, it is also confronting the reality of extreme weather events that are becoming ever more frequent. Insurance premiums are up — they rose 19% last year and 21% in 2023, The Washington Post reported recently — and many Texas homes are now uninsurable.

The problem is particularly acute as the state has seen huge population growth in recent years, especially in popular metro areas such as Houston and Austin, partly thanks to its low housing costs.