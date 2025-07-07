Events Email Briefings
Esports World Cup kicks off in Riyadh with $70M prize pool

Jul 7, 2025, 8:03am EDT
Photo of Esports World Cup “totem” trophy.
The Esports World Cup “totem” trophy. Esports World Cup/X.

The Esports World Cup kicked off in Riyadh on Monday with a $70 million prize pool and game-themed fan zones across Boulevard City.

The tournament spans 25 titles, from Valorant, a tactical team shooter game, to chess. And there’s a twist this year: When teams lose, their tournament game keys get sealed into a giant resin “totem” trophy, a literal burial of defeat. Gaming and sports are a focus of the kingdom’s diversification strategy and have support from the very top.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a 2023 interview with Fox News that he loves video games and explained the profit motive behind investing in the industry, which outperforms Hollywood productions.

Manal Albarakati
