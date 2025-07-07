Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Dubai launches residential property push

Jul 7, 2025, 7:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dubai Marina skyline.
Norlando Pobre/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Dubai’s property market is surging — and officials want more residents to buy in.

Real estate transactions hit 326.7 billion dirhams ($89 billion) in the first half of 2025, up 40% from a year earlier. To sustain that growth, the city launched a first-time homebuyer initiative for UAE residents purchasing property under 5 million dirhams.

The program, backed by 13 developers and five banks, offers discounted prices, better mortgage terms, and waived registration fees. It is part of a broader effort to turn long-term renters into homeowners and keep the property sector — one of the main drivers of the city’s economy — growing.

Manal Albarakati
AD
AD