Dubai launches residential property push

Dubai’s property market is surging — and officials want more residents to buy in.

Real estate transactions hit 326.7 billion dirhams ($89 billion) in the first half of 2025, up 40% from a year earlier. To sustain that growth, the city launched a first-time homebuyer initiative for UAE residents purchasing property under 5 million dirhams.

The program, backed by 13 developers and five banks, offers discounted prices, better mortgage terms, and waived registration fees. It is part of a broader effort to turn long-term renters into homeowners and keep the property sector — one of the main drivers of the city’s economy — growing.