China retaliates against EU trade restrictions

Jul 7, 2025, 6:35am EDT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot attend a press conference at the foreign ministry in Paris.
Aurelien Morissard/Reuters

China hit back at European Union trade restrictions, weeks before a summit meant to celebrate 50 years of the pair officially establishing diplomatic relations.

Beijing’s ban on the sale of European medical devices came in response to Brussels’ own curbs. The move was largely symbolic — such trade is relatively minimal — but demonstrated the worsening of their ties: Brussels is reportedly pressuring Beijing to raise its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions ahead of this month’s meeting.

The two are also locked in disputes over China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU curbs on Chinese EV sales, and European dependence on Chinese rare earths. “Tensions are rising each day as we approach the summit,” one expert told Le Monde.

A chart showing the share of global goods trade for China and the EU.
Prashant Rao
