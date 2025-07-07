Events Email Briefings
Saudi bank loans outpace government-issued bonds

Jul 7, 2025, 7:54am EDT
Buildings are seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 16, 2021.
Ahmed Yosri/File Photo/Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s domestic bond market is growing, slowly, as both lenders and borrowers prioritize direct loans from banks over public issuances.

A chart showing Saudi bonds, sukuk, and bank loans.

According to S&P Global Ratings, bonds and sukuk issuances remain small and concentrated among state-linked entities, with nonfinancial corporate issuers accounting for just 10% of the total.

The number of foreign investors and levels of secondary trading are limited, in part because of onerous regulations and poor market infrastructure: S&P identified changes and upgrades that could accelerate the development of a Saudi riyal-denominated bond market, which is a long-term aim of the kingdom in order to diversify funding and access long-term capital.

Manal Albarakati
