US accuses Rwanda of violating DRC ceasefire

Mar 3, 2026, 7:41am EST
Trump and Rwanda’s president Kagame. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters

The US imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s military, accusing it of violating a Washington-brokered ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kigali is accused of having funded the M23 militia that has taken over mineral-rich areas of the DRC and sowed instability across the country. US President Donald Trump oversaw negotiations between Rwanda and the DRC in December, and hailed the ensuing truce as a “great miracle” that would open up the latter for American mining firms. However, Washington has struggled to de-risk the zone, slowing any potential investments.

US President Donald Trump had characterized a truce between Rwanda and DRC in December
Jeronimo Gonzalez
