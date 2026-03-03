US accuses Rwanda of violating DRC ceasefire

The US imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s military, accusing it of violating a Washington-brokered ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kigali is accused of having funded the M23 militia that has taken over mineral-rich areas of the DRC and sowed instability across the country. US President Donald Trump oversaw negotiations between Rwanda and the DRC in December, and hailed the ensuing truce as a “great miracle” that would open up the latter for American mining firms. However, Washington has struggled to de-risk the zone, slowing any potential investments.