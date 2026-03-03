Events Email Briefings
Global commodity prices surge as Iran fallout widens

Mar 3, 2026, 7:05am EST
Port of Fujairah, UAE, in the Strait of Hormuz.
Port of Fujairah, UAE, in the Strait of Hormuz. Stringer/File Photo/Reuters.

Global commodity prices surged as the fallout from the US and Israeli war with Iran reverberated beyond the Middle East.

The benchmark international oil price rose 4%, reaching its highest level in more than a year, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ground to a halt.

European gas prices skyrocketed around 70% this week after Qatar said it would halt liquefied natural gas output. India, for example, slashed gas sales to industrial firms, anticipating tighter supply.

Metals, too, are at risk: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are key aluminum exporters, and the Middle East accounts for about 7% of global output; the commodity’s price jumped as the conflict’s fallout hit the Gulf.

A chart showing primary energy consumption from gas for several European nations.
Prashant Rao
