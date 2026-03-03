Global commodity prices surge as Iran fallout widens

Global commodity prices surged as the fallout from the US and Israeli war with Iran reverberated beyond the Middle East.

The benchmark international oil price rose 4%, reaching its highest level in more than a year, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ground to a halt.

European gas prices skyrocketed around 70% this week after Qatar said it would halt liquefied natural gas output. India, for example, slashed gas sales to industrial firms, anticipating tighter supply.

Metals, too, are at risk: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are key aluminum exporters, and the Middle East accounts for about 7% of global output; the commodity’s price jumped as the conflict’s fallout hit the Gulf.