Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead

US President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect Tuesday, triggering a rapid slide in the US stock market.

“Tomorrow, tariffs — 25 percent on Canada 25 percent on Mexico,” the president said. “So what they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs.”

Trump added there was “no room left,” when asked if there was still room for America’s neighbors to reach a deal to avoid the levies. “They’re all set.”

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had earlier indicated that the terms of the tariffs had not yet been finalized, leading some to speculate that the duties could be less onerous than expected.

The Nadsaq Composite slid 3%, while the S&P dropped 2.2% in the minutes after Trump’s announcement.