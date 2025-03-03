Trump’s ‘crypto reserve’ announcement boosts bitcoin, but some analysts remain wary

President Donald Trump announced plans for a US “crypto reserve” composed of five digital tokens Sunday, marking an unprecedented federal foray into the highly speculative and volatile cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin, by far the most stable and well-used of Trump’s reserve picks, gained more than 10% in value on the news, halting a recent slide, but the “initial euphoria soon gave way to questions,” Bloomberg noted, including as to Trump’s motivations for the announcement. “For a president who thrives on being the market’s hero, last week’s risk asset performance was anything but inspiring,” QCP Capital said, according to Bloomberg. “The political calculus was clear — Trump needed a win before his approval ratings start slipping, a metric he likely takes very personally.”