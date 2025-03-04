Trump ratchets up pressure on Ukraine as Republicans urge a thaw

President Donald Trump is ratcheting up pressure on Ukraine following Friday’s Oval Office clash by pausing military aid — while also leaving open both the revival of a minerals deal with Kyiv and looser sanctions on Russia.

“We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” a White House official told Semafor.

Trump met with top Cabinet officials and advisers on Monday to discuss their next steps after Friday’s on-camera verbal skirmish ended with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House; hours later, Bloomberg first reported the pause on military aid.

But during remarks earlier Monday, he stayed vague about the possibility that his administration would loosen sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal, declaring: “We’re going to make deals with everybody” to end the war.

Trump’s handling of his next steps when it comes to Russia’s war in Ukraine is a major test of his approach to foreign policy, which turns more on domestic issues and less on foreign assistance and US influence abroad. Trump campaigned against new Ukraine aid and never warmed to Zelenskyy, so his antipathy toward Kyiv’s leader isn’t entirely unexpected, but blowing up the decades-old US legacy of Russian antagonism could become a domestic political liability for him.

“There are a lot of people who want to get to a good outcome. And I think the first among them is President Trump,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who said the minerals deal is still salvageable.

Still, he warned: “We cannot make a deal on Ukraine look like a win for Putin. That’d be a disaster.”

Trump’s advisers notably don’t see the war as their problem to fix. Administration officials, in part incensed over Zelenskyy’s discussion of security guarantees during Friday’s meeting, view the minerals deal that the two men were supposed to sign as an unofficial guarantee in its own right.

“Ukraine and America going into an official economic partnership in itself is a security guarantee,” a second administration official said. “By signing this mineral deal, [it] means that America has a vested economic interest in Ukraine. Will Russia strike if America has economic interests in that country? Probably not.”

But it’s unclear to most players involved what exactly Ukraine needs to do to get talks back on track. In the minds of some Trump advisers, Zelenskyy “just needs to sign” the minerals deal and “demonstrate that he actually wants lasting peace,” as that second official put it.

But other Trump allies signaled that they’re expecting a public apology from the Ukrainian leader before discussions about the deal can move forward.

“Zelenskyy screwed up. You don’t bite the hand that’s feeding you. He was trying to bite the hand that was feeding him,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Semafor.