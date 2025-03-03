Events Newsletters
Independent films dominate Oscars wins

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Mar 3, 2025, 7:29am EST
The cast of Anora
The cast of Anora. Carlos Barria/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Anora, a low-budget drama about a sex worker, swept the Oscars with five awards, including best picture, best director, and best actress.

It was a good year for indies, Axios noted, with gongs for A Real Pain and Flow. The Hollywood journalist Matt Belloni told Semafor’s Mixed Signals that the Oscars have become more artsy: After a backlash over a lack of diversity, the Academy expanded to include more foreign members, who are often “actively anti-Hollywood,” eroding the ability of giant blockbusters like Titanic to take the top prizes.

It may be ironic that the best actor award went to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, about a pioneer of a style beloved of architects but disliked by the actual public.

